Hemsworth slip to defeat against promotion rivals

GLASSHOUGHTON stepped up their Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Two promotion bid by beating Hemsworth Miners Welfare by 59 runs.

It put the Castleford side just one point behind second-placed Hemsworth.

Liam Hopton (69) and Harry Wilkinson (47) guided Glasshoughton to 202 and Alex Clemo (3-21), Jake Medley (2-10) and Clinton Speight (2-56) toppled Hemsworth for 143.

Max Heritage (50 and 3-58), Andy Gorton (30) and Jack Heritage (3-29) were Hemsworth’s best performers.

Knottingley’s batting let them down against Crigglestone.

Darren Green (19no), batting at number 10, was the solitary batsman in double figures as Mathew Williamson (6-19) skittled Knottingley for 69.

Craig Larrington (3-32) and Chamila Wijesinghe (3-31) gave Crigglestone’s batsmen plenty of problems but they were rescued by John Moore’s unbeaten 27 as they won by four wickets.

Whitley Bridge’s home game against Featherstone was abandoned without a ball being bowled and Allerton Bywater conceded their fixture at Darton.

Richard Nordon smashed eight sixes and five fours in a whirlwind 80 off 32 balls in Notton’s one-wicket win at Stainborough.

Chasing Brodsworth Main’s 178 that featured 93 by William Drury, Rothwell were dismissed for 91 by Josh Bell (3-32) and David Merryweather (3-10).

All six Division One games resulted in home victories.

Leaders Streethouse stretched their unbeaten run to 14 league games by comfortably beating Barnby Dun.

An unbroken 99-run partnership between captain Brent Law (66no) and Damian Bowles (41no) steered Streethouse to a nine-wicket win after Muhammad Fayyaz (3-26), Scott Bland (3-43), James Cosgrove (2-26) and Damian Bowles (2-12) dismissed Barnby for 114.

Streethouse are 33 points clear of second-placed Fairburn who beat Askern by seven wickets.

Craig Piggott (3-18), Daniel Fitzpatrick (3-34) and Simon Abdy (2-23) bowled out Askern for 128.

Openers Mark Abdy (44) and Nick Kirton (35) put on 74 as Fairburn eased to victory in 28.2 overs.

Chris Wathen (4-4) and Kieran McIntyre (2-44) set up Ackworth’s six-wicket win against Rossington Main by routing the visitors for 91.

Frickley Colliery trounced 10-man Hatfield Town by 152 runs. Jason Mills (5-19) and Mohammed Shoaib (4-25) skittled Hatfield for 44, replying to Frickley’s 196 that included 66 by Lovepreet Singh and 39 from skipper Andy Wathey.

David Hoyle (87no), Tony Rushforth (37), and Matthew Rushforth (5-40) gave West Bretton the edge against Old Sharlston whose two-wicket loss was tough on Jase Ball (66), Dale McMullan (45 and 2-62), Richard Broadbent (3-69) and Simon Kemp (2-30).

In Division Three, Jason Holmes (47), Martin Rhodes (38), Mick Tucker (5-35) and Stuart Camm (3-25) were second-placed Streethouse’s match-winners at Yorkshire Main.

Streethouse overhauled Main’s 168-9 for the loss of eight wickets with just two balls to spare

Thorpe Audlin were indebted to Jamie Evans (72), Matthew Faulkner (32 and 3-35), Scott Murray (3-39), Josh Liddle (2-33) and Charlie Abel (2-21) for a 59-run success at Newton Hill.

Nostell’s Paul Dalby (4-51), Darren Sharp (3-24) and Jamie Buttery (2-5) toppled Pollington for 131, despite opener Simon Smales’ 39.

Nostell’s reply started badly when openers Matt Longdon and Danny Whelan were quickly dismissed but Dan Hurst (62no) and Lincoln Steele (42no) saw them safely home in the 44th over.

Bradley Newton (4-27), Don Whitehurst (3-7) and and Michael Harvey (2-10) were the architects of Thurnscoe’s 10-wicket win against Bentley who managed only 52.

There was no play in Hundhill Hall’s match at Hensall.