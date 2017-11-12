Home tie for holders Ackworth

HOLDERS ACKWORTH host Brodsworth Main in the first round of next season’s Pontefract and District Cricket League Dyson-Skidmore Trophy on May 6.

The other ties are Streethouse v Stainborough, Askern v Crigglestone, Thurnscoe v Hooton Pagnell, Hemsworth v Knottingley, Glasshoughton v Barnby Dun, South Kirkby v Rossington Main and Hatfield v Featherstone

Frickley, Old Sharlston, Whitley Bridge, Darton, West Bretton, Streethouse 2nds, Rothwell and Fairburn have first round byes.