Hughes stars as Townville earn cup revenge against Hanging Heaton

Townville earned revenge for two previous defeats by Hanging Heaton when they pulled off a fantastic four-wicket win against them in the quarter-finals of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup on Sunday.

After losing on the opening day of the Bradford League season then being knocked out of the Priestley Cup by Hanging Heaton, it was a different story this time as Jack Hughes emerged as the key figure for Townville, who became the first team to beat the Bradford League leaders in 2017.

First, he took 2-36 in 10 tidy overs, helping to bowl out the hosts for 207, with Shkym Haynes (2-26), Richie Bresnan (2-28) and Nick Bresnan (2-30) also bowling well.

Hughes then took centre stage with the bat after coming in with his side on 11-2.

A 75-run stand for the third wicket with Brayden Clark (31) pulled the innings round before a blip saw Townville reduced to 113-5. However, an 88-run partnership between Hughes and Richie Bresnan (42 not out) effectively sealed victory with Hughes reaching his century before falling for 101, made off 88 balls, with 16 fours struck.

Methley Seconds were knocked out of the Crowther Cup, losing by two wickets after being bowled out for 99.