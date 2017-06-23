Hyde’s heroics help Castleford CC into semis

Liam Hyde produced a great all-round display as Castleford CC marched into the semi-finals of the York Premier League North Hunters Cup with an 83-run win at Pickering on Sunday.

Liam starred with the bat initially as he hit an unbeaten 93, including five sixes and nine fours in a 95-ball knock. With support from Connor Fisher (47), Eddie Cole (33) and Amir Ditta (25) Castleford posted a 241-7 total from their 40 overs.

Pickering were reduced to 16-3 in their reply and although David Greenlay hit a battling 76 they fell well short, all out for 158 with Liam Hyde taking 3-39, Eddie Morrison 3-33 and Ditta 2-24.

Liam Hyde was back to his usual wicketkeeper role and also in good batting form as Castleford beat Whitkirk by 61 runs in the York Senior Premier Division on Saturday.

Cas were sent in and responded by making 222 as Liam Hyde led the way with 82 and there were other good contributions from Connor Hyde (30) and George Swaby (28).

Whitkirk were all out for 161 in reply with David Wainwright taking 4-29 from 16 overs and two wickets each for Connor Hyde, Ditta and Morrison.

Unbeaten half centuries from Amol Vani (61) and Aaron Grant (52) brought Castleford Seconds home for 10-wicket success at home to Heslington in Division Three Ebor.

Cas cruised in after keeping Heslington to 121-8 with Nathan Smith taking 4-18.

Castleford under 17s enjoyed a 59-run win over Ackworth under 17s in the Pontefract Junior League.

George Swaby and Luke Edwards both hit an unbeaten 50 in their 150-5 total.

Oran White then took 3-18 and Jack Young 2-17 as Ackworth were kept to 91-8 in their reply.