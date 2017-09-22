Kippax A clinch promotion place

Kippax Welfare A collected the one point they needed to clinch promotion from Division Four of the Wetherby League despite losing to rivals Scholes A in their final match of the season.

Scholes made 181 to their 176-3, but ended disappointed after being edged out for a top two place.

Paul Rhodes (89 not out) and John Henshaw (6-35) were their star performers in the last game of the season with Kippax finishing in runners-up spot, just one point ahead of Scholes A.

Stephen Henshaw also hit 33.

Also in Division Four, Ledsham A ended their campaign with a 10-wicket defeat to Saxton A after being bowled out for 98 with Cam Williams (25) and Mark Kelly (23) top scoring.

Ledsham finished third from bottom in Division One after losing their final game by nine runs to Garforth Parish Church.

Oliver Baron top scored with 23 while Freddie Dewhirst hit 22 as Ledsham were all out for 110 to fall just short in their run chase after they had dismissed Garforth for 119 with Andrew Kelly taking 4-20 and Thomas Delmont 4-28.

Kippax Welfare also went down in their last game, losing by seven wickets to champions Scholes to end in fourth place in Division Two.

Going in first, Kippax were all out for 127 as Raja Nadeem hit 36 and Mohmed Ayub Sheikh 20.

Museji Bhoola claimed 2-13, but Kippax could not halt the Scholes charge for the championship.