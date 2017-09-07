Knottingley’s batsmen are left with Egg on their faces

KNOTTINGLEY were routed for 19, which included nine extras, in Saturday’s Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Five East derby match against Eggborough Power Station.

Mark Swales (3-29) and Bradley Davis (2-54) limited Eggborough to 205-7 which included 65 by opener James Brook.

Knottingley’s reply started disastrously when they slumped to 5-4.

They were skittled in just 9.4 overs by Brook (5-2) and Lee Dowson (5-8).

Second-placed Eggborough are 31 points adrift of leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare with a match in hand.

Hemsworth stayed on course for the title with a six-wicket win at Rossington.

Nathan Smith struck a century and Lee Dobson hit 41 in Fairburn’s total of 212-8 at Featherstone who were toppled for 62 by Richard Holgate (4-9), Connor Jackson (2-5) and Nathan Beck (2-4).

Craig Jones (19) was the only Featherstone batsman in double figures.

Andy Brown (6-29) and Sam Petitt (50) were outstanding in Whitley Bridge’s four-wicket victory against Thurnscoe.

Mike Hegarty (37) led Glasshoughton’s scoring in an eight-wicket defeat at West Bretton in Division Five West.

Horbury Bridge beat Wakefield Thornes 3rds by three wickets in a top-of-the-table clash.

Division Six East champions Hundhill Hall beat neighbours Thorpe Audlin by 40 runs.

Jed Wilkinson (3-36), Darren Wijesinghe (2-14) and Tony Watson (2-5) dismissed Thorpe for 100, replying to Hundhill’s 140-6 that included 49 by Dan Ferguson and 4o from Wilkinson.

Skipper Richard Harris (29 and 3-36) was Thorpe’s best player.

Sam Angell (83no) and David Shaw (31no) shared an unbroken 78-run stand for the fifth wicket as Ferrybridge Power Station posted 189-4 at Hensall.

Paul Snowdon (4-33 from 12v overs) kept Hensall’s reply at 143-6, with skipper Gary Lewis finishing unbeaten on 68.

Horbury Bridge 2nds conceded their Division Six West fixture at Ryhill and Havercroft.

Ackworth 2nds are level on points at the top of Division Four with Pledwick who have one match in hand.

Chris O’Grady (50) and Jack Willis (30) led Ackworth to a seven-wicket win after Kevin Booth (3-22) and Craig Walker (2-28) restricted South Kirkby to 127-7 which featured 78 by opener Adam Guest.

Pledwick won by five wickets at Ferrybridge Power Station after Gavin Oxley-Bryan (4-65) and Matthew Clegg (4-34) bowled out the home side for 150.

Stuart Ellison (33) was Ferrybridge’s top scorer.

James Brook (46) and Chris Day (30) led the way as Pledwick overhauled the target in 41 overs.

Ferrybridge’s Jack Hart took 2-54 from 14 overs.

Frickley conceded their match at Garforth.

Streethouse 2nds kept alive their Division Three title hopes by beating Hensall by 84 runs.

Craig Bryant (5-36) and Stuart Camm (4-51) bowled out Hensall for 160, replying to Streethouse’s 244-7 that featured excellent knocks by Martin Rhodes (57), Bryant (33no) and Paul McMullan (32). Skipper Andrew Barker (52) led Hensall’s scoring.

Richard Earnshaw hit 39 in Hundhill Hall’s total of 142 at Bullcroft Main who were routed for 99 by Jack Gascoigne (6-38) and Sam Malyan (3-35).

Jamie Evans clouted two sixes and 12 fours in an unbeaten 75, Matthew Faulkner claimed 4-39 and Scott Murray snapped up 3-30 as Thorpe Audlin beat Bentley Colliery by eight wickets.