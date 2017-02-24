Last Orders go through on tiebreak ruling

LAST ORDERS pipped Featherstone Phoenix 79-78 in the Five Towns Quiz League Knock-out Cup second round on Monday.

With the scores level at 78-78, Last Orders won on a tiebreak ruling by adding together the two written round scores. The teams were just short of equalling the league’s highest ever scoring draw of 79-79 set in 1993.

Cup holders Flanagan’s Army beat Olde Taverners 82-63 and Wanderers won 77-68 at Golden Lion Dudes.

RESULTS - Knock-out Cup (second round): Featherstone Phoenix 78, Last Orders 79; Flanagan’s Army 82, Olde Taverners 63; Golden Lion Dudes 68, Wanderers 77. Bye: Railwaymen.

Plate Knock-out Cup (first round): Kippax Ex-Service Club 57, G-Fivers 74; Little ‘Un 51, Crofton WMC 75; Rockin’ Gladiators 73, Leading Ladies 53. Bye: RAFA Vulcan Club.