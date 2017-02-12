Laura crowned champion at Liverpool event

Featherstone-based Sengoku Martial Arts Club has a new champion in its ranks.

Laura Robson who has only competed a handful of times, won all her fights to become the Liverpool Open Champion at a recent competition.

Laura has only been training at the Featherstone club for a short time but her hard work has paid dividends.

In her first fight she didn’t drop a point and in her other fights she dominated her higher graded opponents to take the title.

She is competing in other competitions while continuing her training to achieve a coveted black belt.

Sengoku Martial Arts offers karate and kick boxing in their fully matted dojo in Featherstone and currently have spaces in some of their classes.

Anyone wishing to join them can visit the website www.sengoku.co.uk for more details or contact instructor Ty Harrison on 07539957977.