Ledsham edged out by one run in thrilling run chase

Despite some good batting from Oliver Baron and Johnny Smales in particular Ledsham fell agonisingly short in their run chase against Shadwell in Division One of the Wetherby League.

Chasing Shadwell’s 207, they looked well placed for victory at various times in their innings only to lose by one run in a thrilling finish.

Ledsham’s reply did not start too promisingly as openers Freddie Dewhirst and Josh Ware fell cheaply, but Baron and Smales came together for an excellent third wicket stand with Baron hitting 61 and Smales 57.

When both were out, Sam Wright took up the task in hitting 35 while Robert Fisher contributed 11 and John Speight 17 not out, but a late flurry of wickets saw Ledsham all out for 206.

Shadwell were earlier bowled out for 207 with Baron also doing well with the ball, taking 3-38. Thomas Delmont claimed 3-34 while there was one wicket each for Paul Dewhirst, Smales and Andrew Kelly.

A half century from Connor Williams helped Kippax Welfare to an 82-run win over Crompark in Division Two.

Kippax went in first and posted a 181-9 total with Williams top scoring with 55 and support coming from Jamie Wills (38), Sam Ward (24) and Dan Hall (19).

Crompark were all out for 99 in reply with Zuber Patel continuing his impressive bowling form as he took 4-35. Aamir Malik finished with 2-12, Bashir Khalifa 2-14 and there was a wicket apiece for Sharaz Ali and Imran Mohammed Pandor.

Kippax Welfare A made it three successive victories in Division Four as they comfortably beat Walton Park A by eight wickets.

Bowlers James Goodall (4-9) and Syed Hussain (3-35) paved the way for the success as they helped to dismiss Walton Park for only 86.

Kippax lost their openers cheaply as they began their reply, but were then brought home by an unbroken third wicket stand between Stephen Henshaw (35 not out) and Paul Rhodes (46 not out).

Ledsham A lost by seven wickets to Shadwell A in their Division Four game after being restricted to 116-7 when going in first.

Mark Kelly top scored with 25 while Mitchell Morley hit 24, but Ledsham generally struggled against some accurate bowling.

Scott Calvert (68 not out) saw Shadwell home in their reply with Cam Williams taking 3-34.