Ledsham lose out to rivals in tight finish

Ledsham fell agonisingly just short in their run chase against Hillam and Monk Fryston in Division One of the Wetherby League.

A 10-run defeat left Josh Ware’s men third from bottom and although they earned a point their opponents had not previously won this season and closed to within five of Ledsham.

Hillam had first knock and struggled to score quickly, although they were given a solid start through Luke Handley (23), Martin Pugh (42 not out) and Williams Vaks (51). With Ware taking 3-39, Adam Rothera 2-32, Paul Dewhirst 2-28 and Freddie Dewhirst 1-16 they were restricted to 161-8 from their allotted overs.

Ledsham’s reply began well as openers Rothera (50) and Ware (18) set up the run chase. But with Oliver Baron, Simeon Bambrook and John Speight all falling cheaply the game swung Hillam’s way.

Andy Baron (13) did provide some resistance then Freddie Dewhirst (32) and Thomas Delmont (19) put Ledsham within sight of victory only for a late collapse to see them all out for 151.

Kippax Welfare were left frustrated as a waterlogged pitch meant their scheduled Division Two game with Kirk Hammerton was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

It left them six points behind leaders Church Fenton, although they did not lose any ground on any of the other challengers.

Ledsham A were bowled out for 128 to lose by 54 runs to Crossgates A in Division Four. Robert Fisher (37) and Alexander Marsh (26) top scored while Simon Strafford took 2-34.

Kippax Welfare A won by three wickets after dismissing Hillam and Monk Fryston A for 177 in Division Four.