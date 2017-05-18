Ledsham off the mark in Wetherby League’s top flight

Ledsham enjoyed their first victory since their promotion to Division One of the Wetherby League when they beat Headingley Bramhope by two wickets.

In a low scoring game, a good effort in the field set up the victory chance as Headingley were bowled out for 102 with Joshua Ware taking 5-29 and Johnny Smales 3-21.

Ledsham batsmen also found it difficult, but after losing early wickets they were brought home by Andy Baron (19) and ninth wicket pair Andrew Kelly (19 not out) and Simeon Bambrook (16 not out).

An unbeaten 47 from Aamir Malik steered Kippax Welfare home for a five-wicket success against Headingley Bramhope A in Division Two.

With Sam Ward also contributing 33 and Zuber Patel 27, Kippax ran out comfortable winners after restricting their opponents to 172-7 with two wickets each for Museji Bhoola and Imran Mohammed Pandor.

Kippax Welfare A came out on top by seven wickets in a local derby with Ledsham A in Division Four.

Ledsham went in first and posted a 181-9 score with Thomas Delmont (69) top scoring and Mitchell Morley hitting 38. Paul Rhodes, with 3-47, did most to restrict them.

Kippax made the target look easy as Paul Eastwood hit 78 and Rhodes 41 not out.

Ledsham were knocked out of the Fred Fleetwood Cup despite a battling effort against Shadwell.

Oliver Baron (59), Bambrook (46) and Andy Baron (39) all batted well while Kelly took 4-40, but Ledsham made 250-7 against their opponents’ 257-8.

Kippax were given a walkover win in their tie against Long Marston.