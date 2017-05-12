Ledsham suffer again but Kippax win again

Ledsham are continuing to find life tough in the Wetherby League’s top division as they suffered their third straight defeat when at home to South Milford

It was a struggle from the start as they went in first and were all out for 104.

Adam Rothera contributed 39 from number seven in the batting order while Sam Wright and Simon Strafford hit 13 each, Andrew Kelly 12 and Andy Baron 11.

Kelly then took 4-21, but South Milford reached their target with five wickets to spare.

Kippax Welfare made it two wins three following promotion to Division Two as they came out on top by seven wickets at Long Marston.

A fine effort in the field paved the way for the victory as John Henshaw took 4-16 and was backed up by Daniel Hall (3-20), Sharaz Ali (2-9) and Imran Mohammed Pandor (1-15) as Long Marston were shot out for 86.

Kippax lost three wickets in their reply, but were brought home by James Goodall (31), Wasim Patel (22) and Museji Bhoola (17 not out).

An unbeaten 84 from Paul Eastwood led Kippax Welfare A to an eight-wicket success against Old Leodiensians A in Division Four.

Set 163 for victory, Kippax cruised home thanks an unbroken third wicket stand between Eastwood and Paul Rhodes (47 not out).

Stephen Henshaw also contributed 25 after Alan Boyer (6-20) and Ian Prince (3-44) had done the damage with the ball for Kippax in dismissing Leos for 162.

An unbeaten 60 by Thomas Delmont and 50 from Paul Dewhirst were not enough for Ledsham A as they lost by six wickets to South Milford A.

Dewhirst followed up with 3-54, but Milford comfortably went past Ledsham’s 165-9.