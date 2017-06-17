Lewis crowned British junior champion

LEWIS White, of Upton, won the National Amateur Body-Builders Association’s British junior men’s title at Southport.

It follows the 20-year-old former Carleton Community High school pupil’s success in the recent NABBA North East competition at Castleford Civic Centre.

Lewis fought off stiff competition to lift the British title.

He has now qualified to compete at the prestigious NABBA Universe contest in Birmingham in October.

Only the best junior bodybuilders from around the world will compete at this event and Lewis is hoping for a good result.

After a brief respite from his gruelling schedule, he is back training hard at Superflex Ultimate Fitness gym at Upton and has resumed a strict diet plan.

Lewis has thanked all those who have supported him.