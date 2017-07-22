Methley CC bowled over by housebuilder’s support

Barratt Homes Yorkshire West has provided Methley Cricket Club with the funds needed for much needed new training equipment for its junior team.

The cricket club, founded in 1863, is close to Barratt Homes’ St Oswald’s View development and will benefit from the housebuilder’s sponsorship by replacing their outdated junior training equipment.

Karen Needham, sales adviser at St Oswald’s View, Methley, recently visited the cricket ground to show Barratt Homes’ support and hand over the money, which will be used to boost junior cricket at the club.

She said: “Methley Cricket Club is an important part of the village’s community, allowing children to be part of a team by getting involved with a much loved sport.

“We are really glad to have been able to sponsor the team this year and hope to continue to support the club in the future.”

Ian Savory, treasurer and first Xl manager at Methley CC, commented: “I’m thrilled St Oswald’s View has sponsored our club this year – the new junior training equipment was desperately needed and the kids are really enjoying using it!

“We rely on the help of the local community to support the club, so it is brilliant that Barratt Homes has got involved.”