Greaves brings house down at Glasshoughton

Yorkshire’s darts players were in excellent form in the opening inter-county match of the season against Warwickshire at Glasshoughton WMC last weekend.

The B teams were in action on Saturday.

Yorkshire ladies B won 4-2, with player of the match Paula Burgess from Doncaster averaging 53.28 in an impressive 3-0 victory.

Yorkshire mens B team had a great start to the season, winning 9-3. The star player was Jim Gordon from Scarborough with an average of 88.41.

On Sunday, Yorkshire mens A team were held to a 6-6 draw.

New county player Mark McGeeney produced a man of the match performance with a superb average of 98.10 which also won him the BDO top average of the weekend and the £700 bonus.

The highlight came in the ladies A team game.

Yorkshire led 3-2 going into the final match between 13-year-old Beau Greaves from Doncaster and Warwickshire’s top class player Trina Gulliver.

Greaves brought the house down by winning 3-2 in a nail-biting contest.