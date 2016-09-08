Lowly Lock Lane edged out at Pilkington

Lock Lane’s relegation worries increased in the National Conference League’s Premier Division with Saturday’s 22-14 loss at Pilkington Recs.

It was the Castleford side’s third straight defeat since their surprise 30-28 home win against leaders Siddal in July.

With three matches remaining, Lane are fourth bottom in the table, level on points with fellow relegation candidates Egremont Rangers who beat York Acorn last Saturday but have an inferior points difference to Lane.

Lane have a vital game this Saturday at bottom team Hull Dockers who have won just three of their 19 league matches this year.

Lane will be seeking a league double after last April’s 22-18 home win against Dockers.

Lane’s other remaining league fixtures are home to Kells on September 17 and away at third-placed West Hull the following Saturday.

Kells are the team immediately above Lane in the table but they are five points clear of the Castleford side.

Pillkington ended any lingering relegation worries by avenging a 35-32 defeat at Lane in April when they narrowly came out on top in last weekend’s return fixture.

Prop Craig Jones’s two tries were in vain for the visitors whose other points came from a try by full-back Adam Garlick and one goal from scrum-half Nathan Fozzard.

Prop Chris Siddons was Lane’s outstanding player.

Trailing 18-6 early in the second period, Lane rallied excellently to cut the gap to four points but Pilkington finished the game on top.

Lane’s starting line-up last Saturday was Garlick, Wilkinson-Pycock, Saxton, Tagg, Turner, Dobek, Fozzard, Jones, Brown, Siddons, Robinson, Flowers and Platt. The substitutes were Butler, Geoffrey, Lupton and Sims.

Division One promotion-chasers Featherstone Lions suffered a setback with Saturday’s 24-10 defeat at table-toppers Thatto Heath Crusaders

After beating Hunslet Warriors in poor conditions in their previous fixture, Lions failed to adapt to similar conditions when they made the trip over the Pennines for a game that was played in incessant rain.

Gareth Gale and Scott Glassell were Featherstone’s try scorers and Ian Jackson kicked one goal.

Thatto made fewer mistakes than Lions who conceded a league double to opponents who won 40-32 at Featherstone in April.

Fourth-placed Lions host relegated Elland at the Mill Pond Stadium this Saturday.

Featherstone won 55-4 at Elland in May.