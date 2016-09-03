Pontefract athlete sixth in England Championships

Cameron Howes, of Pontefract Athletics Club, finished sixth in the under 15 boys high jump with a clearance of 1.76 metres in last Sunday’s England Athletics Track and Field Championships at Bedford.

A narrow failure at 1.80 metres prevented Cameron from getting into the medals.

In last weekend’s Yorkshire Combined Events Championships at York, Pontefract’s Robert Bate won the silver medal in the under 17 men’s octathlon and Will Carter won the bronze medal in the under 20 men’s decathlon.

Performances in some of the events were affected by the wet conditions, but Bate set a club record of 55.52 seconds in the 400 metres.

Bate’s performances in the other seven events were: 100 metres hurdles (18.06 seconds), long jump (4.82 metres), shot putt (8.50 metres), discus (17.56 metres), high jump (1.64 metres), javelin (16.96 metres) and 1500 metres (five minutes, 26.56 seconds). It gave him a total of 3,084 points.

Carter set a club record of 10.37 metres in the shot putt.

His performances in the other nine events were: 100 metres (12.73 seconds) long jump (5.50 metres), high jump (1.52 metres), 400 metres (59.96 seconds), 110 metres hurdles (20.07 seconds), discus (30.89 metres), pole vault (2.90 metres), javelin (35.71 metres) and 1500 metres (five minutes, 14.56 seconds).

t gave him a total of 4,340 points.