Sprinters in spotlight at Pontefract race meeting

Pontefract’s race season is set for an exciting finish with two meetings in September and two in October.

Tomorrow’s (Thursday) meeting throws the sprinting fillies into the spotlight with the first running of the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies Handicap - a £30,000 handicap over six furlongs.

The race is the final opportunity for speedy fillies to qualify for the final of the series to be held at Newmarket on October 1 and is bound to attract some high quality horses.

The Pontefract Stayer’s Championship is also reaching its climax with any numbers of horses still in the running to take home the top prize, worth nearly £5,000 to winning connections in 2016.

Course favourite and current pacesetter in the championship Riptide will be aiming to cement his lead in the final three legs of the competition.

He’ll need to be at the top of his game as other course favourites Madam Lilibet and Tuscan Gold are not far behind him.

Dark Ocean and Entity both won for the second time at Pontefract at last season’s corresponding meeting. Perhaps there will be some course specialists stepping forward to claim another victory this year.

Two of the races on Thursday will showcase future events at the course.

Bookings are now being taken for both the VIP package at the final meeting of the year on October 17 and the Christmas parties happening in December.

The racecourse has been running the Yorkshire postcode lottery throughout the season once again.

The scheme gives racegoers from Yorkshire the chance to come racing in the grandstand and paddock enclosure for just £2.

The last four meetings of the season are all part of the promotion.

Punters with postcodes from Hull, Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford will all be eligible for cheap entry at forthcoming meetings.

Hull postcodes will be eligible tomorrow when the action gets underway at 2.20pm.