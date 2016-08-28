Talented Sam lifts junior golf title

Swillington youngster Sam McIntyre has won the national American Golf Junior Championships.

Seven-year-old Sam, who is a member of Oulton Hall Golf Club, won the PING Star of the Future (under eight) category with a superb nine hole round of 47.

He played remarkable golf at Gainsborough GC to secure the title in front of the Sky TV cameras.

Sam, a pupil at Swillington Primary School, qualified for the final at a regional qualifying event at High Legh Park Golf Club, Knutsford, by being the golfer that best displayed the spirit and character of the game of golf in the under eight age group.

In the final, Sam competed against youngsters from qualifying events held all over the United Kingdom and Ireland in a best score shoot-out.

He held his nerve throughout the round, putting on a display of cool, calm golf and displaying all the qualities of a worthy champion.

Following his winning round, Sam said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the American Golf Championships and I was surprised with the result as I didn’t play my best.

“I was a bit nervous when I had to talk to the cameras. I’m looking forward to taking part again next year to defend my title and I recommend other kids to enter as it’s a great experience”

Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf, said: “We’ve been treated to some fantastic golf from a set of incredibly impressive youngsters. Every golfer has approached the day with spirit and sportsmanship.”

The Junior Championship is a part of American Golf’s drive to get more people playing the sport more often.

Next year will see a series of free events aimed at encouraging juniors and families to pick up a club when American Golf introduces its Family Cup, Pitch and Putt Championship and Adventure Golf Championship alongside the Junior Championship.