Taylor-made win in race from Buckingham

Knottingley Flying Club’s D Taylor achieved his 11th race victory this season when the club sent 125 birds to Buckingham.

The results were: 1, 2 and 6 D Taylor 1669.6, 1667.1 and 1660.0; 3 and 4 A Bainbridge and son 1664.8 and 1662.4; 5 K Wright 1662.0.

Three members of Knottingley Homing Society sent birds to Leicester.

Results: 1, 3, 4 and 5 M Titley 1637.6, 1622.4, 1614.7 and 1613.0; 2 and 6 M Marsh 1626.6 and 1598.5.