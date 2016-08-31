Top darts players battle it out at Glasshoughton

Top darts players will be action at Glasshoughton WMC this weekend when Yorkshire’s mens and ladies teams start the new inter-county season by hosting Warwickshire.

Matches will be be held at the Leeds Road club on Saturday (11.30am start) and Sunday (11am start).

Programmes cost £4 which covers admission on both days.

Yorkshire, who stage all their home fixtures at Glasshoughton WMC, will be aiming to repeat last season’s success when they became the first county to win four of the five inter-county titles up for grabs.