Action-packed night on cards at Knottingley boxing tournament

KNOTTINGLEY Boxing Club Team Ringside stage their first tournament of the year on Saturday.

Six local boxers will feature on what promises to be action-packed show at Kellingley Social Club on Marine Villa Road.

The doors open at 7pm and the tournament gets underway at 8pm.

More than 50 people from the local community have sponsored the show and they will have VIP tickets and ringside seats.

Admission on the door is £10 but people are advised to arrive early as a sell-out crowd is expected.

Boxing clubs from Northampton, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Nottingham, Bradford, Leeds, Wakefield, Barnsley and Doncaster will be sending fighters to take part in the tournament.

They will include national champions and the age of the boxers will range from 11 to 37.

Team Ringside is based upstairs at Kellingley Club and is one of few remaining sports facilities in the town with the closure of nearby Knottingley Sports Centre.

They have received funding from local man Danny Connell who had a big win on a lottery scratchcard. Danny’s generosity helped revamp the club’s gym.

The Ringside club has now been in action for 10 years, producing numerous classy boxers, with the current coaches following in the footsteps of former Knottingley boxing coach Paddy Jones.

Ringside coach Pedro Carragher said: “I’ve been involved in boxing all my life, starting under the guidance of Paddy Jones 35 years ago.

“He taught me great skills discipline and respect which many in the younger generation seem to lack at this minute in time.

“But to be honest all the young and old members who come through our door at Kellingley Club show massive respect to me and the are other coaches at Team Ringside and that is a good feeling in this day and age.”

Team Ringside’s gym is open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6.30pm to 8pm and 11am until 12.

Boxing clubs from all over Yorkshire go to Kellingley to use the facilities.

Said Carragher: “All the boxers who come to the gym mix with ours and it makes for great training and experiences .

“Our gym is a great looking place with new bags and equipment.

“We have a kids class on Tuesdays from 6 to 7pm.

“There is around 30 youngsters from the age of five to ten who love coming to the gym and learning new skills and making new friends.”