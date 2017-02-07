Ambience maintain title challenge

PONTEFRACT POOL League leaders Glasshoughton WMC beat Byram Park A 8-2 and closest rivals Upton Social Club won 7-3 at Cutsyke WMC.
Third-placed Ambience maintained their challenge by beating Angling Club 8-2.
Bottom team Hemsworth Miners Welfare bagged only their third victory this season with a 7-3 success at Willow Park B in the clash of the bottom two teams.
RESULTS: Willow Park B 3, Hemsworth MW 7; Byram Park B 2, Olde Tavern 8; Ambience 8, Angling Club 2; Elephant 3, Willow Park Club A 7; Glasshoughton WMC 8, Byram Park A 2; Cutsyke WMC 3, Upton Social Club 7; Kellingley Club 4, Upton Brookside 6.
POSITIONS (all played 18 matches): Glasshoughton WMC won 17, points 140; Upton Social Club 17-131; Ambience 16-129; Olde Tavern 12-115; Cutsyke WMC 12-106; Upton Brookside 11-99; Byram Park A 11-92; Elephant 8-79; Kellingley Club 4-75; Willow Park Club A 6-65; Byram Park B 4-59; Angling Club 4-59; Willow Park B 1-53; Hemsworth MW 3-46.