Bowlers look smart thanks to £895 grant

ABERFORD Bowling Club, which has two teams in Castleford and District Veterans Bowling League, has won funding from a renewable energy firm for smart new uniforms.

The club’s committee had been looking for ways to fund the purchase of new polo shirts and sweatshirts for its 40 members to make everyone feel part of their team and to create a more visible presence at matches against other clubs.

The club was awarded an £895 grant by Banks Renewables from the community benefits fund linked to its nearby Hook Moor wind farm. The money has now been used to buy new azure-coloured uniforms adorned with the club’s crest.

Most of the club’s members are over 60 years old, with its oldest playing member being 85, and they are mostly drawn from across the village and surrounding communities.

Club secretary Sue Hancock said: “We’d previously had some club uniforms which dated back several years and they were naturally starting to look somewhat faded, but given that most of our members are pensioners, we didn’t want to ask them all to pay for replacements out of their own pockets. Our members are all loving wearing the new kit - everyone loves the colour. It’s made us all feel even more part of the team when we’re playing our matches and we’ve had lots of opposing sides asking us where we got our shirts from.”