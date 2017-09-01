Bowls tournament in memory of former president

CASTLEFORD and District Crown Green Bowling Association’s Dennis Metcalfe Memorial pairs handicapped competition will be played at Pontefract Bowling Club, Halfpenny Lane, this Sunday (10am start and scratch).

Dress code applies.

The tournament is in memory of the Association’s former president Dennis Metcalfe.

It was held for the first time last year when it was won by Rob Lloyd and Stuart Thompson who beat Andy Webb and Mark Brain 21-14 in the final.

The 26 pairs competing this Sunday are:

D Dobson/L Dye, R Owen/J Collinson, G Hartley/M Depledge, C Franks/K Day, D Harrap/J Thomas, R Lloyd (senior)/S Thompson, D Thomas/M Brain, S Waite/T Chambers, M Chambers/J Brain, A Box/V Bradshaw, J Swales/D Hogg, D Dalton/N Eustace, W Kemp/C Fennell, M Hill (senior)/S Hill, M Hill (junior)/E Charlotte, D Watson/G Portman, J Shepherd/H Charlotte, K Portman/T Murphy, S Portman/Ryan Lloyd, N Portman/P Whipp, G Bickerdyke/S Bickerdyke, D Johnson/J Peacock, R Kinsey/J Lunn, I Lewis/J Lynch, K Smith/D Ellis, JK Jones/T Wright.

The previous evening (Saturday), Pontefract Bowling Club will host the Association’s annual Champion of Champions tournament (6.30pm start).

This season’s eight champions competing for the overall title are Nathan Webster, Stuart Thompson, Josh Thomas, Daryl Harrap, Calum Fennell, Amanda Hagen, Karen Portman and Mo Chambers.

Castleford Veterans Bowling Association’s Len Pickersgill Cup final between Glasshoughton B and Sherburn B will be held at Methley Bowling Club today (Friday).

It will get underway at 1.30pm.