Bradshaw crowned champion at Ferrybridge

VAL BRADSHAW beat David White in the final of Castleford and District Veterans Association’s individual merit tournament at Ferrybridge BC.

Twenty bowlers took part in the competition which was kindly sponsored by Dean and Freda Hartley.

It soon became apparent that Castleford inter-district bowler Bradshaw was in good form.

Of the five games she played, two were against previous winners.

She defeated Brian Clarke in the first game and Alan Box in the semi finals in two close matches.

She then overcame White 21-14 in the final after racing into a 15-3 led.

White had a tight match against John Lynch in the semi-finals, scraping through 21-20.

RESULTS - Quarterfinals: E Parker 18, V Bradshaw 21; A Box 21, K Smith 18; D White 21, D Render 13; J Lynch 21, A Walstow 16. Semi-finals: V Bradshaw 21, A Box 18; D White 21, J Lynch 20. Final: V Bradshaw 21, D White 14.

Glasshoughton A (scr) play Savile Park B (16) at Queens Park and Savile Park A (scr) and Fryston (6) lock horns at Townville in the Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association’s Hospice Cup on Monday, June 26 (6.30pm start).

Hospice Plate matches will also be played on June 26 (6.30pm). Allerton A (scr) take on Hawhill A (16) at Glasshoughton and Pontefract A (scr) and Ferrybridge B (16) will battle it out at Valley Gardens.