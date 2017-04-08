Carnegie star launches new rugby sessions at Pontefract

Yorkshire Carnegie RUFC has teamed up with Premiership Rugby and the RFU to launch new rugby coaching sessions at Pontefract.

The inclusive rugby programme will explore various formats of the game and will see expert coaches deliver fun, accessible and interactive games and activities to groups who traditionally may have been underrepresented in the sport.

The first stage of the programme will see the community team work in Pontefract, offering coaching sessions for girls to give them an introduction to playing rugby and creating a pathway to getting them involved with their local team.

Lisa McCann, Yorkshire Carnegie community manager, said: “We are excited to start this programme and are delighted to be linking up with Premiership Rugby and the RFU.

“The first delivery phase ties in with our aim to open up the door for more females to start playing rugby. We want to encourage women and girls to consider rugby as an option for fitness and social interaction.

“The long term aim is to provide a pathway to local clubs and we will be working closely with Pontefract RUFC, who already have a thriving girls section, to ensure that the players have somewhere to continue playing following their coaching sessions.”

The coaching programme will be delivered at Carleton Community High on Mondays, 6-7pm, NEW College Pontefract, Wednesdays 4.30-5.30pm and Kings School, Pontefract, Thursdays 6-7pm. Attendees will receive a weekly coaching sessions which will begin with an introduction to the game and skills and building up to tag rugby games and culminating in a rugby festival in the final week.

Yorkshire Carnegie star Seb Stegmann will be supporting the initiative as an ambassador.

He said: “I am delighted to be a part of the new programme, it’s incredibly important to ensure everybody has access to our great game and this programme will certainly go some way to achieve that.

“The women’s and girls game is growing week by week. The England Women’s team have achieved incredible success and will be inspiring more young women to pick up a rugby ball.”

For more details on the rugby sessions, email lisa.mccann@yorkshirecarnegie.com