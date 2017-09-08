Castleford and Hemsworth start season with victories

HEMSWORTH and Castleford both made winning starts to the new rugby union season in Yorkshire Division Three.

Promoted Hemsworth won 53-0 at Baildon and Castleford achieved a 34-14 home victory over another promoted team Skipton.

Pontefract were beaten 50-36 by Goole at Moor Lane in their opening Yorkshire Two fixture.

Craig Fawcett (three), David Findlay, Sam Millard and Jonny Hill were Pontefract’s try scorers and Liam Kay kicked three conversions

Knottingley lost 28-14 at home to Harrogate Pythons in Division Three.

Knottingley trailed 16-7 at half-time with their first-half points coming from a converted try by Fletcher Davies.

They again competed excellently in the second period but they had only a Ryan Wagstaff try, converted by Nicky Beach, to show for their efforts.

Castleford were in excellent form against Skipton.

Thomas Egan put them ahead with a penalty goal.

With Karl Del Rosario securing numerous turnovers, Cas continued to dominate.

Josh Riding put in Thomas Dobson for a well-taken try.

Scrums aside Cas were on top in the forwards with Christian Head and Jamie Owens leading the tackle count.

Dobson beat five men in a 35-yard run to score his second try and Egan added his second conversion.

Skipton kept making small gains in territory but they were unable to breach a rock-solid home defrence.

Time after time Skipton got inside the five metre line only to knock on or get turned over

Castleford’s Nathan Campsill and Joe Crossland gave their opposite numbers no room or time on the flanks.

Gareth Peters and Danny Price also defended superbly for Cas who were full value for their 17-0 interval lead.

In the second-half, props Alex Farnham, Luke Langstaff and James Catton were prominent. They helped Castleford improve their scrum work which gradually got better.

The first 20 minutes of the second period was nip and tuck but Castleford’s defence continued to give nothing away.

The home side went further ahead when Billy Westerman eluded two defenders and fed Crossland who regathered his own neat kick to score a try that Egan converted from the touchline.

Egan was on target again after Cas got the bonus point try when Dobson made the opening for Price to score.

Egan completed Castleford’s scoring with a penalty goal.

Skipton opened their account with a try and they added a second in the dying seconds but they finished well beaten.

On Saturday, Pontefract visit Leodiensian, Castleford host Stocksbridge, Hemsworth travel to Northallerton and Knottingley visit Old Otliensians.