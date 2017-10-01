Castleford girls help England to trophy success

Two former Castleford RUFC girls players were part of the England under 18s team that won the European Sevens tournament.

Abi Burton and Ellie Kildunne played for Castleford RUFC Girls and Yorkshire U18s last season, but have gone further up the rugby ladder now, having been made part of the England squad at their age level.

They will be playing for Gloucester-Hartpury in the Tyrells Premier 15s (the RFU’s top women’s league competition) this season.

Also progressing after being developed by Castleford is Emma Hardy, who played for Castleford RUFC Girls and Yorkshire U18s last season. She came off the bench and played 35 minutes in the second half of Loughborough Lightning’s opening game in the Tyrrells Premier 15s.