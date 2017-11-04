Castleford girls shine in Mansfield and Yorkshire games

Travel problems on the A1 hindered their preparations for a series of matches at Mansfield, but it did not take the gloss off the performances of the Castleford RUFC U13 Girls.

The opening match was an interesting tussle against Peterborough with defences coming out on top to produce an exciting 0-0 draw.

It was pleasing that the work in training on defence is paying off, but equally satisfying is the creativity being shown in attack. Handling and offloading has improved throughout the team and this has meant that the continuity play is a pleasure to watch.

Against the hosts, Mansfield, Castleford’s scorers were Charlotte Ball, Emily Heaps (three), Shania Lawrence and Kendal Rumford in a 6-3 win.

The final game saw Cas run in a number of tries from Millie Gould, Phoebe Senior, Holly Staples, Milly Toole, Rumford again and a couple from Ball without reply.

Meanwhile, north up the A1 at Darlington, Castleford girls featured prominently in fine displays in the first of the county matches when Yorkshire did the double on Durham.

The under 15s won 34-0 and the under 18s triumphed 48-0 with both putting on complete performances.

The Cas girls representing the U15s were Keara Bennett, Fran Goldthorp, Nikita Turner and Millie Walsh and in the U18s line-up were Castleford’s Abby Crowther (captain), Mia Churm, Aimee Middleton, Charlotte Priestley, Tamzin Renouf, Kayleigh Waller and Danielle Waters.