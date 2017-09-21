Castleford RUFC launch new rugby team

Castleford RUFC are taking the bold step of adding a women’s squad to complement their successful girls’ teams.

Tonight (Thursday) the Willowbridge Lane club will hold their launch night for Castleford RUFC Ladies and the club are looking for any women 18 and over to come to the club for a special ‘taster’ training session from 7.15 to 8.30pm.

They have stressed that they want to see absolute beginners as well as anyone who has played before, whether league or union.

Steve Ball, girls’ and women’s lead at the club, said: “Having a women’s team is a logical progression from having U13, U15 and U18 teams. We want a team for our girls to continue playing once they have reached 18. We also want to provide an opportunity for women who have toyed with the idea of trying rugby – to provide a friendly place to come and have a go.

“There is a great rugby league tradition in our area and many of our current girl players play both codes – and do well at it.

“We decided to build now on the impetus created by the performances of the England Women in the World Cup. We’d like to get numbers at training first and progress from there. It depends on what the players themselves want – to merely train to get fit or to play some games. Ideally, we would like to get a side that can play games and we can go from there hopefully to join the growing number of Yorkshire teams playing competitive rugby in leagues.

“Having great success with our girls we know what goes down well in training and we will tailor the sessions to match the participants. The opportunity is there for anyone to come and have a go.”

Anyone wanting more information can email stephenball85@live.com or ring Steve on 07707927090.