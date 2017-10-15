Castleford teams reach finals in Sandal festival

Castleford RUFC enjoyed success with finalists in each of the three girls age categories when they took part along with about 700 women and girls in the Sandal Rugby Festival.

Teams from Northumberland, Lancashire and Cheshire joined Yorkshire teams in the event.

Castleford’s U13s lost by two tries to nil in the final against the hosts, but on the way they had pool success in the 10-a-side format. Against Selby they won by seven tries to one (try scorers Isobel Deakin, Charlotte Ball, Emily Heaps, Holly Staples 2, Poppy Walker 2); against Tynedale 5-3 (Heaps 2 Abbie-May Millward, Phoebe Senior 2); against Huddersfield/Rochdale/Selby 7-0, (Deakin, Heaps 4, Kelsi Killick, Staples).

The U15s adapted their game and personnel admirably to play some scintillating rugby.

Imaginative in attack and effective in defence, they were rewarded with another festival final and top spot.

Their pool results were: against Selby 25-5 (tries from Fran Goldthorp 2, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Millie Walsh, Sophie Fairhurst); Tynedale 30-0 (Fairhurst, Goldthorp 2, Ellie-Mai Upton, Dodd 2); West Park St Helens 30-0 (Fairhurst, Dodd 2, Walsh); Old Crossleyans 10-5 (Goldthorp, Fairhurst). In the final they won 10-0 against Sandal with tries from Jessica Lawson and Dodd.

Castleford U18s have been involved in some epic contests already this season and this festival had rugby and drama.

Ellesmere Port were the first pool opposition and the score was 5-0 with Danni Waters scoring the solitary try. Mia Churm and Waters scored for a 10-0 score against West Park next. Eccles succumbed to two tries by Tamzin Renouf and one each from Rebecca Udall, Grace Hepton and Memphis Jubb in a 30-5 result and Littleborough were edged out 15-5 with tries by Renouf, Udall and Grace Dyke.

After a rousing team talk from captain, Zoe Teece, Cas took on the hosts in the final and won well 15-5 with two tries by Waters and another from Udall.