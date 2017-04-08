Champions Rock Inn B well clear of the rest of the field

ROCK Inn B have won Castleford and District Darts and Dominoes League’s darts section championship.

They have an unassailable six point lead over Progressive and Conservative Club who are level on points and are vying to finish runners up.

Progressive and Conservative Club meet in the final league match to decide who will be second.

Wheatsheaf have finished fourth.

They are six points clear of Kippax Central, the team immediately below them in the table.

Dominoes section champions elect Commercial beat Rock Inn A 3-2 and are three points clear of Rock Inn B who climbed to second by defeating Old Tavern 3-2.

Progressive slipped from third to fifth place after losing 4-1 to Townville.

The final top-eight places will be decided by the last matches of the regular season.

Fives and threes section leaders Progressive were beaten 3-2 by Townville butthey are still assured of the championship because they are six points ahead of Kippax Central and Townville who are level on points in second place.

POSITIONS - Darts: Rock Inn B played 25, won 23, points 69; Progressive Club 25-21-63; Conservative Club 25-21-63; Wheatsheaf 25-18-54; Kippax Central 25-16-48; Junction 25-15-45 Rising Sun 25-15-45; Townville Club 25-13-39; Rock Inn A 25-9-27; Old Tavern 25-9-27; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 25-6-18; Last Orders 25-4-12; Redhill Social Club 25-3-9; Commercial 25-2-6.

Dominoes: Commercial 25-16-48; Rock Inn B 25-15-45; Conservative Club 25-14-42; Redhill Social Club 25-14-42; Progressive Club 25-14-42; Townville Club 25-14-42; Rock Inn A 25-13-39; Kippax Central 25-13-39; Old Tavern 25-12-36; Wheatsheaf 25-11-33; Junction 25-11-33; Last Orders 25-11-33; Rising Sun 25-9-27; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 25-8-24.

Fives and threes: Progressive Club 25-18-54; Kipppax Central 25-16-48; Townville Club 25-16-48; Wheatsheaf 25-14-42; Redhill Social Club 25-14-42; Commercial 25-13-39; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 25-12-36; Old Tavern 25-12-36; Conservative Club 25-12-36; Rock Inn A 25-12-36; Rock Inn B 25-12-36; Rising Sun 25-9-27; Junction 25-8-24; Last Orders 25-7-21.

Combined: Progressive 75-53-159; Rock Inn B 75-50-150; Conservative Club 75-47-141; Kippax Central 75-45-135; Wheatsheaf 75-43-129; Townville Club 75-43-129; Junction 75-34-102; Rock Inn A 75-34-102; Rising Sun 75-33-99; Redhill Social 75-31-93; Commercial 75-31-93; Glasshoughton Working Mens Club 75-26-78; Last Orders 75-22-66.