Charity event at Whitwood raises £1,432

A 12-hour footgolf marathon at Whitwood Golf Club raised £1,432.76 for Cancer Research.

It was organised by Chris Joyce who took part with his colleagues Giles, Neil and Chris,

Chris Joyce said: “ It all started when a work colleague asked if I fancied getting involved in a charity event to raise money for Cancer Research.

“After losing my mum to this awful disease, and knowing of the work that all cancer charities do to try to help, I quickly said yes and agreed to take part.

“Thinking we would do a long walk, or a run etc, my colleague came up with the idea of doing something a little different, and mentioned something to do with footgolf, and it was then that we decided to do 12 hours of it.

“There were four of us taking part in the event - myself, Chris, Giles and Neil - all of whom have our own reasons for supporting such a good cause.

“We managed to raise £1,432.76 for charity and got a total of eleven hole in ones in the day.

“I would like to thank Whitwood Golf Club for their hospitality on the day.”