Clean sweep for Dyson as YMCA E defeat clubmates

SARAH Dyson made a big impact on her first appearance in the Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League.

The 35-year-old won all her three games to help YMCA E defeat clubmates YMCA C 7-3.

Two of Dyson’s opponents Tom Harrington and Stanley Alderson were also playing their first matches in the league.

Harrington recovered from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 but Dyson won the final game convincingly.

She then beat Paul Morris 3-1 before winning over three sets against Alderson.

YMCA E captain Daniel Ferguson beat Harrington and Alderson over three sets, but lost to Morris in the fifth set.

YMCA E’s Jamie Rusling lost to Harrington over four sets and Morris over five sets - by two points in the decider - but he beat Alderson over three sets. Dyson and Rusling defeated Harrington and Alderson 3-0 in the doubles.

YMCA A overcame C Station B 8-2 despite Rob Connell’s shock defeat against John Wainwright over three sets.

Wainwright went on to beat John Spedding over five sets, winning the last by two points.

Wainwright lost to opposing captain Peter Hugill over four sets but earned praise, particularly for his powerful hitting game.

C Station’s Richard Fry, acting as a reserve, and an unnamed player both lost all their three games. Hugill and Connell beat Wainwright and Fry in the doubles.

Ferrybridge A captain Dennis Shaw won two of his three games in a 7-3 win against C Station A.

Shaw beat opposing captain Keith Lumb over three sets and defeated Keith’s son Richard over five in a gruelling match but a tiring Shaw was beaten 3-0 by Richard Fry who controlled the game well.

Tim Condon beat Fry over four sets but he lost over four close sets to Keith Lumb and was edged out over five against Richard Lumb in a fluctuating game. Ferrybridge’s Alan Yip was in top form, winning all his games over three sets.

Yip and Condon beat Keith Lumb and Fry over three sets in the doubles.