Close clash in final of mixed pairs tournament

GLASSHOUGHTON bowler David Thomas and his Pontefract partner Emma Charlotte won Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association’s Urban Sports mixed pairs tournament at Smirthwaite BC on Sunday.

They beat Denis Dobson of Ferrybridge and his Castleford partner Lyn Dye 21-18 in the final.

Thomas and Charlotte went 11-7 up but Dobson and Dye hit back to lead 13-11. Thomas and Charlotte recovered to take a 20-13 advantage, only to see their opponents bounce back once again. They narrowed the gap to two points before Thomas and Charlotte won by scoring their final point.

In the semi-finals, Thomas and Charlotte had an equally hard game, defeating Jeff Shipley and his partner Val Bradshaw 21-16 while Dobson and Dye had a slightly easier round, winning their semi 21-7 against Steve Portman and Pat Walton.

RESULTS - Quarterfinals: Rob Lloyd/K Portman 6, J Shipley/V Bradshaw 21; E Parker/N Eustace 14, D Thomas/E Charlotte 21; S Waite/A Hagen 10, D Dobson/L Dye 21; S Thompson/M Chambers 20, S Portman/P Walton 21; Semi-finals: J Shipley/V Bradshaw 16, D Thomas/E Charlotte 21; D Dobson/L Dye 21, S Portman/P Walton 7. Final: D Thomas/E Charlotte 21, D Dobson/L Dye 18.