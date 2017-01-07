Cooper keeps YMCA D in chase for trophy double

gordon Cooper was the match-winner as unbeaten Castleford, Pontefract and District Table Tennis League leaders YMCA D pipped YMCA A 5-4 in the Knock-out Cup quarterfinals.

With the teams locked at 4-4, Cooper beat Peter Hugill in the deciding game.

Cooper had previously not seriously troubled Hugill in matches for two seasons but he produced an inspired display to beat him in the latest meeting.

Cooper mixed his play to prevent Hugill building rhythm in attack as he recovered from 2-1 down to achieve a memorable win over five sets.

It was a thrilling finish to a classic match in which both teams fielded their strongest players.

Phil Cawser won all his three games for YMCA D.

YMCA A’s Steve Morris beat Cooper over three sets and Keith Powell narrowly over five, with four sets going to deuce.

Morris lost over three sets to to Cawser who prevented him from attacking in a tightly controlled contest.

YMCA A’s Rob Connell beat Powell and Cooper over four sets but lost to Cawser over three, two of which went to deuce. Hugill lost narrowly to Powell over five and Cawser over three before Cooper defeated him in the decider.

In the league, Knottingley A eased to a 9-1 win against Knottingley B.

Tim Condon put Knottingley A on their way by beating Bob McNaught over three sets and Neil Cooper by the same margin.

Condon finished off by defeating Marcus Hookham over four competitive sets.

Alan Yip beat McNaught and Hookham, both over three sets, and Cooper over five topsy turvy sets without making use of his attack.

Dennis Shaw beat McNaught over three sets and Hookham over four, but he lost narrowly to Cooper over five sets.

Shaw won the first two sets easily but lost the last three, the third and fifth to deuce in Cooper’s favour which he well deserved.

Yip and Shaw won the doubles, beating McNaught and Cooper over four sets.

YMCA A trounced C Station B 10-0.

C Station’s Richard Lumb, John Wainwright and an unnamed player lost all their matches.

Lumb was beaten by Rob Connell over three sets and Peter Hugill and Steve Morris over four sets.

Wainwright lost to Connell and Morris over three but managed to take two sets off Hugill in a five set game.

Connell and Hugill beat Wainwright and Lumb over four sets in the doubles.

YMCA B won 9-1 at C Station A.

C Station’s Keith Lumb lost all his games over three sets to Graham Wylie and Carl Keegan, albeit narrowly, and John Keegan.

John Wainwright, as reserve, played well against Wylie, losing narrowly over four sets, three of which he lost 10-12.

Wainwright beat Carl Keegan over three but lost to John Keegan over three. Richard Fry lost to Wylie and John Keegan over three sets and to Carl Keegan by the narrowest of margins. Wylie and John Keegan won the doubles.

Daniel Ferguson won all his three games for YMCA E in a 6-4 victory against YMCA C.

YMCA C’s Paul Morris beat Barry Johnson over four sets, while Nigel Brook defeated Johnson over five sets after recovering from two sets down.

Guy Rothery beat Johnson over three sets, the third going to deuce. He also beat Bailey Pye fairly easily over three sets.

None of YMCA C’s players, however, were able to beat Ferguson.

Ferguson defeated Morris over four sets, after losing the first to deuce, Brook over three sets and Rothery over four, again having lost the first to deuce. Ferguson and Pye beat Morris and Rothery over five sets in the doubles.