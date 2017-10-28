County cup success for Pontefract while Castleford girls continue to impress

Pontefract U15s girls did not let the bad weather dampen their spirits as they took on Bridlington at Moor Lane on Sunday afternoon in the first round of the Yorkshire Cup.

They were ahead from the first minute when scoring straight from the kick-off and although the Bridlington Girls gave 100 per cent and took it to Ponte the home side showed their dominance to run out 71-5 winners.

The game was played in high spirits with all girls enjoying valuable game time, allowing development to continue. Try scorers were Caitlin Cross, Kaitlin Varley, Ayva Smith, Charlotte Morris and Millie Morgan with conversions from Megan Rawlinson and Ayva Smith.

Pontefract Girls train on a Tuesday night at 6pm. All girls are welcome and for information, call 07967836126.

It was another good day for Castleford RUFC U18s girls on their visit to Leicestershire to play Loughborough RFC.

An enjoyable day saw some good rugby played in a competitive spirit and the scoreline of 61-15 belied the effort and endeavour of the home side.

Try scorers for Castleford were Abby Crowther, Kayleigh Waller (three), Tamzin Renouf (two), Rebecca Udall, Memphis Jubb and Emily Jones, with conversions from Danielle Waters (seven) and Udall.

Castleford RUFC U13s girls produced some pleasing performances at a busy East Yorkshire Festival, in Malton.

The team members played with enthusiasm and an ever increasing confidence with all contributing.

Match details: Castleford 7, Doncaster/Sheffield 0 - scorers Emily Heaps, Shania Lawrence, Phoebe Senior, Holly Staples 2, Millie Toole and Ellie Vines.

Castleford 8, Selby 0 - Charlotte Ball, Heaps, Lawrence, Abbie-May Millward, Senior 2 and Toole 2.

Castleford 4, Malton/Hull Ionians 2 - Ball and Heaps 3.

Castleford 4, Scarborough 4 - Heaps, Senior 2 and Kendal Rumford (on her debut).

Not to be outdone, Castleford RUFC U15s girls raised their game at the Malton festival despite a number of absentees.

Three players from Beverley joined Cas to even out numbers for each team at the festival.

Nikita Turner deserved special mention for a riveting performance at full-back. In only her third weekend in that role she showed what a great prospect she is with strong and effective carries from deep, great timing to join the line, great support play and reliable tackling.

All the other players showed increasing understanding as the matches unfolded and Cas did not concede a try all day.

Match details: Castleford 36, Doncaster/Sheffield 0 - tries Hollie Dodd 3, Maddy Dale 2, Olivia Addis; conversions Keara Bennett 3.

Castleford 29, Malton and Scarborough 0 - tries Millie Walsh 2, Dodd, Nikita Turner 2; conversions Bennett 4.

Castleford 54, Hull Ionians 0 - tries Walsh 3, Dodds, Turner and Addis 3; conversions Walsh 7.