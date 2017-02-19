Darren sets sights on being crowned world’s best shale racer

Castleford stock car racer Darren Shaw aims to build on last year’s success when the new season gets underway next month.

The 35-year-old competes in formula two events and has been involved with the sport since the age of 10.

Experienced racer Darren won Manchester’s Belle Vue track championship for the third time last season.

Darren, who works as a mobile service engineer for plant machinery on building sites, is now aiming to again qualify for the world championship finals.

He has also set his sights on winning the World of Shale stock car racing title after several near misses.

“I’ve competed in several world championships and it’s a big achievement just to qualify for the finals,” said Darren.

“My aim this year is obviously to qualify for the world final .

“The other big championship is the World of Shale which is solely for shale drivers.

“I only race on shale, not on tarmac.

“I think my main objective will be to try to win that. I’ve finished second and third but I’ve never quite won it.

“Last year it was at Belle Vue. I started off in the third row and unluckily I got spun out on the first corner. There’s 32 cars all trying to get to the corner at the same time and it’s a contact sport as well so you are allowed to use bumpers.

“This year it is at Mildenhall race track in Suffolk around September time. You’ve got to qualify for the final and the qualifying rounds determine where you start on the grid.”

Stock car racing was first held at Belle Vue Stadium in 1999 and it is one of Darren’s favourite tracks.

He said: “We race at different tracks all over the country.

“Each track has its own championship and who gets most points at that track is declared track champion for that year.

“I scored most points at Belle Vue last season and I’ve now won the championship there three times. It’s one of my favourites tracks – I seem to do quite well round there.”