Dobson runs in hat-trick as Castleford return to winning ways

Castleford were back to winning ways after a couple of setbacks as they beat Sheffield Medicals 34-0 at home.

The visitors started well, playing fast expansive rugby, but the Cas defence was up to scratch with Christian Head and Jamie Owens leading from the front and making some crunching tackles.

While the back line was tested it was the wingers that would see most of the action, Nathan Campsil and Kean Hiscock both bringing flowing moves by Sheffield to an abrupt end with big hits on their opposite numbers.

Cas began to get a foothold in the game as Karl Del Rosario started to become a nuisance at the break down, stealing some ruck ball. Cas then started to run some ball though the forwards, Luke Kenyon making big gains and Danny Price backing up. They went ahead as scrum-half Ian Mattison and Thomas Egan combined to send Thomas Dobson over for a try goaled by Egan.

Joe Crossland went close twice, but a second try came when Alex Gomerson and Jonty Aveyard drove the ball on then Egan and Price took the move on for Campsil to power past the full-back.

Egan hit the post with the conversion, but the hosts were now full of confidence and struck again as a well worked move was finished by Dobson to make it 17-0 at half-time.

Sheffield and their speedy backs had the wind behind for the second half and they initially threw everything at Cas. But the home back three always managed to come out on top.

Back in attack, Castleford scored again through Dobson, who completed his hat-trick following good interplay in the forwards. Gomerson and Kenyon had made yards, Del Rosario and Price secured possession and Egan went on a darting run before offloading to Crossland. Although he was stopped by a last gasp tackle, Hiscock was on hand to keep the ball alive and find the try scorer. Egan tagged on the extras.

Another try followed when a scrum was set from a penalty awarded to the hosts and Kenyon picked up to blast his way over the whitewash. Egan again hit the post with his kick.

Castleford’s final try came as a result of some good handling with all the backs involved. Crossland was brought down by an ankle tap close to the line, but Del Rosario kept the move flowing, finding Dobson who got the ball away to Hiscock, who was in off his wing looking for the ball. Ellis joined in the line and found Kent in full flight and although he was also tap tackled he had enough momentum to go over for the try.

Egan was unable to add the kick in the swirling, but Castleford had done enough to get back in the winners’ circle. It was an excellent team performance, which proved they can stick to their game plan.

Castleford remain in third place ahead of this Saturday’s game away to Harrogate Pythons (2.15pm).

Knottingley climbed off the bottom of Yorkshire Division Three when they achieved their second victory of the season.

After some narrow defeats a convincing 26-7 success enabled them to leapfrog over opponents Baildon.

Knottingley will now be looking to move up further when away to Wensleydale this Saturday (2.15pm).