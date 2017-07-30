Ellis crowned champion at veterans tournament

Have your say

TOWNVILLE’S Doug Ellis beat Tadcaster’s Frank Cook 21-15 in the final of the Castleford Veterans Bowls Association’s handicap merit tournament.

Thirty bowlers took part in the competition which was played over two days at Valley Ridge Bowling Club, Kippax.

In the final, Cook raced to a 6-0 lead before Ellis won the jack.

The scores then stayed level until Ellis took a 13-10 lead which he never relinquished

RESULTS - Quarterfinals: D Ellis 21, C Sutcliffe 13; D Johnson 15, P Batty 21; K Smith 14, J Lynch 21; F Cook 21, G Bickerdyke 18. Semi-finals: D Ellis 21, P Batty 18; J Lynch 14, F Cook 21. Final: D Ellis 21, F Cook 15.