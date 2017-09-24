Enthusiastic crowd treated to thrilling game as Castleford MA win first game

Castleford RUFC MA (Mixed Ability) team achieved their first-ever win when they welcomed Leeds Hunters RUFC on their second visit to Willowbridge Lane in two seasons.

Enthusiastic spectators were treated to an exciting game of rugby that was keenly fought and the home side had to come back from behind three times after the visitors started off briskly with two early tries and the match was always in the balance.

The Hunters’ half back pairing was particularly influential throughout the game as they probed and found gaps in the home defence on numerous occasions. However, the Cas team, which comprises of a group of passionate adults with learning difficulties who attend the club’s weekly Inclusive Rugby sessions supported with players from the club’s development team and the Castleford Tigers’ Men’s Weight Management project, never gave up and showed a resolve to keep going until the pendulum finally swung their way in the closing quarter.

There was some excellent open rugby played by both sides and an endeavour that was that was a credit to both clubs.

The support play and backing up was decisive in the end for the hosts.

Try scorers for the Cas side were Paul Williamson, Dwayne Smith, James Watson, Nathan Tomlinson, Howard Kent, Andy Jamieson, Ross Meek and Ben Mayes and the latter two scored a conversion each to bring the final score to 44-29 for the home team.

Castleford RUFC have worked hard to make their club fully inclusive and a full clubhouse after the match showed that the social side of rugby is still a massive draw for players, spectators and volunteers alike.

The club’s Inclusive Rugby sessions are every Thursday between 2pm and 3.30pm and their next outing will be to compete in the Leeds Rhinos Disability Tag Rugby Festival at the home of Hunslet Hawks on Tuesday, September 26.

The sessions are open to everyone whatever level of ability or experience.

More details can be obtained from Castleford’s Inclusive Rugby lead Steve Ball on 07707927090.