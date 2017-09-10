Faye smashes her own club record in Tholthorpe race

PONTEFRACT Athletic Club’s Faye Lightowler was in outstanding form in last Sunday’s Tholthorpe 10K.

She won the women’s race by more than five and a half minutes and finished third overall out of 395 finishers.

Faye’s winning time of 35 minutes 36 seconds improved her own club record by nearly a minute and it was also a course record for the Tholthorpe 10K on the 21st anniversary of the race.

Faye is now 38 years old and she is running quicker than at any time in her career.

Her 10K time at Tholthorpe is within about two minutes of most of the top British internationals and her victory continues the rich vein of form, which she produced in last month’s victory in the Askern 10-mile race and when finishing fifth in the Greater Manchester Marathon earlier in the year.

She has been selected to represent England in a veterans international in the Chester Marathon in October.

Several Pontefract athletes were selected to represent the Yorkshire and District Athletics League in last Sunday’s Inter League match against the North East Athletics League at Middlesbrough.

Pontefract’s Yorck Newrick set a club record when finishing a close second to Jack Halpin of Gateshead in the under 15 boys shot putt with an outstanding throw of 13.12 metres.

Halpin is ranked number one in the United Kingdom and Yorck’s performance takes him to number one in Yorkshire and Humberside and 15th in the United Kingdom.

Cameron Howes was also in excellent form.

He won the under 17 men’s high jump with 1.80 metres against some top quality opposition.

He also finished third in the long jump with 5.47 metres and took third place in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 16.01 seconds.

Lucy Hillary came second in the under 15 girls hammer with 26.16 metres with Jasmine Bate finishing fourth in that event with 25.66 metres.

Jasmine was also fifth in the high jump with 1.35 metres and sixth in the shot putt with 8.28 metres.

Tracy Anaman came third in the under 17 ladies shot putt with 8.18 metres and was fourth in the 100 metres in 13.28 seconds.

Logan Askham finished fourth in the under 13 boys high jump with 1.25 metres and fifth in the shot putt with 6.78 metres.

Jack Mattison came fifth in the under 15 boys 80 metres hurdles in 14.50 seconds.