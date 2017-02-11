Faye starts year in great form

Faye Lightowler of Pontefract Athletics Club started her 2017 campaign on the road running scene with an outstanding performance in Sunday’s Dewsbury 10k.

Faye came fifth in the women’s race and 62nd overall out of 1,083 finishers in a very fast 36 minutes 38 seconds, just 14 seconds outside her personal best, set last November in the Leeds Abbey Dash 10k.

The women’s race was won by British international Alyson Dixon from Sunderland Strollers, who clocked 34-37.

David Kidd and Scott Daly both ran well to finish in 37-16 and 37-54 respectively.

In the Northern Athletics Under 13/Under 15 Indoor Track and Field Championships at the EIS, Sheffield, Pontefract’s Luke Shillito finished just outside the medals in fourth place in the under 15 boys shot putt with 7.91 metres.

Caitlin Howes recorded a personal best of 6.06 metres in the under 13 girls shot putt and she also cleared 3.62 metres in the long jump.

Erin Shillito threw 4.65 metres in the under 13 girls shot putt.

Although she was eliminated in the heats of the under 15 girls 60 metres, Alex Linder achieved a personal best of 9.01 seconds.

Pontefract Athletics Club would like to acquire another coach to work on a voluntary basis with their junior track and field athletes, ages eight to 16.

The club would particularly like to acquire the services of a female coach, but would be pleased to hear from either males or females, who are interested in being part of the club’s coaching set up.

The club will pay for a suitable person to go on a coaching course to obtain the appropriate qualification.

Anyone interested is asked to contact the club chairman Cyril Jones on 01977 -702986.