Featherstone bowlers in top form

FEATHERSTONE Indoor Bowling Club bagged two wins against New Earswick IBC.

They beat them 42-21 in the Yorkshire double rink competition and 12-2 in Yorkshire Over 55s League Division One.

In the Division Two of the same competition, Featherstone B won 12-2 against Leeds IBC.

In Yorkshire League Division One, Featherstone beat Hornsea IBC 10-2 and in Division Two Featherstone B were 12-2 winners against Scarborough B.

Kieron Earnshaw lost in the national over 25s final eight in Cambridgeshire when, in a play-off, his potential match-winning bowl was played out by his opponent’s last shot.

Today (Friday), Featherstone A host York A in the Yorkshire Over 55s League (noon).

Featherstone B play New Earswick B in Division Two.

Spectators will be welcomed.