Featherstone youngsters lift trophy for being Britain’s best club

Featherstone Weightlifting Club’s youngsters were in top form at the British Schools Championships at Castleford’s Phoenix Theatre.

They won the best club trophy with a record-breaking 103 points.

The club’s 11 representatives all won medals, comprising five gold, four silver and two bronze.

The children train regularly on a Thursday at the club. They are coached by reigning European masters games silver medalist, multiple record holder and BWL level two coach Nick Hall and multiple time national champion, BWL level two coach and national referee Martyn Riley who are excellently supported by Midlands masters champion Simon Walker and Tracy Hall.

The Featherstone club’s day at the schools championships was a huge success from start to finish.

Eleven-year-old Sydney Burnett and her 10-year-old sister Phoebe, who both attend De Lacy School, Pontefract, lifted in the first group. Both are reigning Northern England champions.

It was Phoebe’s first national match while Sydney successfully improved on her previous second placing. Both girls completed all six lifts and achieved competition bests on the snatch, clean and jerk and total.

Phoebe achieved second place in the under 11 30kg class while Sydney is now under 11 40kg class British champion.

Coben Kidger, aged 10, of De Lacy School, Ethan Rogers, aged 10, and Jack Haytack, aged 11, both of Cobblers Lane School, Pontefract and, Dawson Horton, aged 10, of St Thomas School, Featherstone, made their debuts in the under 11 boys’ event.

In the 35kg class, reigning Northern England champion Haytack lifted superbly to claim second place after just five months’ training.

Horton, the Harrogate Open winner, claimed bronze with just three months’ training.

In the 56K class, reigning regional champion Kidger showed tremendous spirit to defy foot issues in his first and last national championships.

He did extremely well to finish second after training for only five months.

Rodgers, competing in his second match, added a second title to add to his victory in the Harrogate open.

Maddison Mossop, aged 11, who attends Carleton Community High School, completed all her lifts in the under 13s girls section.

She added a British silver medal in the 48kg class to her regional title following a training schedule of just over five months.

Olivia Walker, aged 12, who travels from Doncaster to train, also represented the club in her first British Schools championships. She had previously won four Northern England championships and lifting against bigger girls she fought hard for a bronze medal.

In the under 13 boys, Bradlee Bugg, aged 11, from Carleton High, lifted a personal best 24kg clean and jerk to add the 50kg class national title to the two Northern England titles he already held.

Kobain Riley, aged 11, who attends English Martyrs School, Wakefield, won a fourth British schools title to go with his six regional championships. It was helped by a competition best 30kg snatch.

Featherstone’s last lifter was 13-year-old Vicky Bowers, from St Wilfrids High School, North Featherstone, in the under 15 44kg class. After also training for just five months, she is now the 44k national champion to add to her regional and ‘Big Lift’ titles.

She totalled 51kg which would have gained first place in the body weight class above.

Overall throughout the tournament, Featherstone’s youngsters missed only eight lifts out of 66 between them.

Anyone interested in joining the kids club should contact Tracy Hall, wife of coach Nick Hall, on 0732273655 or visit the Featherstone club’s Facebook pages to arrange a free taster session.

The club are grateful to sponsors Ozzy Uppercrust, Willow Park, and Picon Printing, Pontefract Town Hall. They have also thankedWakefield District Council for their help.