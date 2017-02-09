Former leaders Ladybalk slide to fifth after another drubbing

FORMER leaders Ladybalk A suffered a second successive 10-0 drubbing in Castleford and District Snooker League Section A when they were beaten at Garforth WMC B.

Ladybalk have slipped to fifth place, 13 points adrift of leaders Methley Ex Service Club A who beat Kippax Central B 8-2.

Section B leaders St Joseph’s A are two points ahead of Green Bowling A.

RESULTS - Section A: Garforth WMC B 10, Ladybalk A 0; Methley Ex-Serv A 8, Kippax Central B 2; Ponte Cue Club E 8, Smawthorne C 2; Ponte Cue Club H 8, Ponte Bowling A 2; Smawthorne A 6, Garforth WMC C 4; Smawthorne D 4, Swillington Welf C 6; Swillington Social A 2, Elmet A 8.

Section B: Edward B 0, Green Bowling A 10; Featherstone A 2, Ponte Cue Club I 8; Garforth CC A 8, Ponte Cue Club C 2; Ponte Cue Club B 6, Garforth WMC D 4; St Joseph’s A 8, Featherstone B 2; Townville A 8, Townville B 2.

Section C: Carleton A 8, Rockware A 2; Green Bowling B 0, Smawthorne B 10; Kippax Central A 2, Methley Ex-Serv B 8; Knottingley Cons A 6, St Joseph’s B 4; Ponte Cue Club D 2, Garforth CC B 8; Prince of Wales B 0, Knottingley Cons B 10; Swillington Welf B 4, Ponte Cons B 6.

Section D: Garforth WMC A 2, Ponte Cue Club G 8; Great Preston B 6, Prince of Wales C 4; Kippax Ex-Serv A 4, Kippax Ex-Serv B 6; Ponte Bowling B 4, Ponte Social B 6; Ponte Cons A 8, Swill Welf D 2; Progressive A 10, YMCA A 0.

POSITIONS - Section A: Methley Ex Serv A played 18, won 13, points 112; Smawthorne D 18-11-104; Smawthorne A 18-11-102; Ponte Cue Club E 19-11-102; Ladybalk A 19-9-99; Elmet A 19-10-96; Garforth WMC B 19-8-94; Ponte Cue Club H 18-8-93; Smawthorne C 19-9-92; Swillington Social A 19-10-92; Swillington Welf C 19-9-91; Ponte Cue Club F 18-10-89; Kippax Central B 19-8-88; Garforth WMC C 19-5-74; Ponte Bowling A 19-5-72.

Section B: St Joseph’s A 17-12-108; Green Bowling A 18-11-106; Featherstone B 18-11-104; Garforth CC A 17-9-94; Ponte Cue Club A 17-10-94; Ponte Cue Club I 17-9-88; Garforth WMC D 17-7-86; Ponte Cue Club B 17-10-84; Townville A 17-8-84; Townville B 18-9-84; Edward B 17-9-82; Featherstone A 18-6-74; Ponte Cue Club C 17-6-72; Rockware C 17-4-50.

Section C: Garforth CC B 19-11-108; Kippax Central A 18-14-106; Swillington Welf A 18-9-102; Carleton A 18-11-100; St Joseph’s B 19-11-100; Ponte Cue Club D 18-11-98; Swillington Welf B 19-10-98; Methley Ex Serv B 19-10-98; Smawthorne B 19-9-96; Knotty Cons B 18-8-94; Green Bowling B 19-9-84; Knottingley Cons A 19-8-82; Ponte Cons B 18-7-80; Rockware A 19-7-78; Prince of Wales B 18-4-58.

Section D: Ponte Cue Club G 18-16-132; Swillington Welf D 17-11-104; Prince of Wales C 18-10-104; Kippax Ex-Serv A 18-11-104; Garforth WMC A 17-11-94; Prince of Wales A 17-9-90; YMCA A 16-10-88; Ponte Bowl B 18-8-82; Progressive A 18-5-78; Kippax Ex-Serv B 17-76; Kellingley Club A 16-3-50; Great Preston B 17-4-48.