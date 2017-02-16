Green Bowling lead way after beating title rivals

GREEN Bowling A regained top spot in Castleford and District Snooker League Section B by beating title rivals St Joseph’s A 8-2.

Green Bowling are four points clear of second-placed St Joseph’s who have a match in hand.

Section A leaders Methley Ex-Service Club A lost 8-2 at Elmet A.

Methley are four points ahead of Pontefract Cue Club E who climbed to second with an 8-2 win at Smawthorne C.

RESULTS - Section A: Elmet A 8, Methley Ex Serv A 2; Kippax Central B 6, Ponte Cue Club H 4; Ladybalk A 6, Swillington Social A 4; Ponte Bowling A 8, Smawthorne A 2; Ponte Cue Club F 8, Smawthorne D 2; Smawthorne C 2, Ponte Cue Club E 8.

Section B: Featherstone B 6, Rockware C 4; Garforth WMC D 4, Ponte Cue Club A 6; Green Bowling A 8, St Joseph’s A 2; Ponte Cue Club C 10, Townville A 0; Ponte Cue Club I 4, Garforth CC A 6; Townville B 8, Edward B 2.

Section C: Knottingley Cons B 2, Carleton A 8; Methley Ex-Serv B 2, Ponte Cue Club D 8; Ponte Cons B 8, Green Bowling B 2; Rockware A 8, Knottingley Cons A 2; Smawthorne B 4, Kippax Central A 6; St Joseph’s B 2, Swillington Welf B 8; Swillington Welf A 4, Prince of Wales B 6.

Section D: Kellingley Club A 4, Progressive A 6; Kippax Ex-Serv B 10, Ponte Cons A 0; Ponte Social B 2, Kippax Ex-Serv A 8; Prince of Wales C 2, Garforth WMC A 8; Swillington Welf D 2, Great Preston B 8; YMCA A 4, Ponte Bowling B 6.

POSITIONS - Section A: Methley Ex Service A played 19, won 13, points 114; Pontefract Cue Club E 20-12-110; Smawthorne D 19-11-106; Ladybalk A 20-10-105; Smawthorne A 19-11-104; Elmet A 20-11-104; Garforth WMC B 20-8-98; Smawthorne C 20-10-98; Pontefract Cue Club H 19-8-97; Pontefract Cue Club F 19-11-97; Swillington Social A 20-10-96; Kippax Central B 20-9-94; Swillington Welfare C 20-9-93; Pontefract Bowling A 20-6-80; Garforth WMC C 19-5-74.

Section B: Green Bowling A 19-12-114; St Joseph’s A 18-12-110; Featherstone B 19-12-110; Garforth CC A 18-10-100; Pontefract Cue Club A 18-11-100; Pontefract Cue Club I 18-9-92; Townville B 19-10-92; Garforth WMC D 18-7-90; Ponte Cue Club B 17-10-84; Townville A 18-8-84; Edward B 19-9-84; Pontefract Cue Club C 18-7-82; Featherstone A 18-6-74; Rockware C 18-4-54.

Section C: Kippax Central A 19-15-112; Carleton A 19-12-108; Garforth CC B 19-11-108; Swillington Welf A 19-9-106; Pontefract Cue Club D 19-12-106; Swillington Welf B 20-11-106; St Joseph’s B 20-11-102; Smawthorne B 20-9-100; Methley Ex-Serv B 20-10-100; Knottingley Cons B 19-8-96; Pontefract Cons B 19-8-88; Rockware A 20-8-86; Green Bowling B 20-9-86; Knottingley Cons A 20-8-84; Prince of Wales B 19-4-64.

Section D: Pontefract Cue Club G 18-16-132; Kippax Ex Serv A 19-12-112; Swillington Welf D 18-11-106; Prince of Wales C 19-10-106; Garforth WMC A 18-12-102; YMCA A 17-10-92; Prince of Wales A 17-9-90; Pontefract Bowl B 19-9-88; Kipppax Ex Serv B 18-8-86; Progressive A 19-6-84; Pontefract Cons A 19-9-82; Pontefract Social B 18-7-80; Great Preston B 18-5-56; Kellingley Club A 17-3-54.