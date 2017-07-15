Hagen wins two trophies at bowls festival finals day

NATHAN Webster won the gents individual title at Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association’s annual festival finals day at Pontefract Bowling Club on Sunday.

Webster beat Ron Owen 21 -7 in the semi-finals before defeating Ryan Lloyd 21-10 in the final.

Lloyd pipped Glasshoughton clubmate Mark Brain 21-18 in the semis.

Amanda Hagen won the ladies individual title and also partnered Ryan Lloyd to victory in the mixed pairs tournament.

Hagen won the individual championship by beating home bowler Sarah Hill 21-20 in the semi-finals and Val Bradshaw 21-19 in the final. Bradshaw overcame Pat Walton 21-8 in the other semi.

In the mixed pairs final, Hagen and Ryan Lloyd defeated Stuart Thompson and Maureen Chambers 21-11 in the final after seeing off Steve Portman and Pat Walton 21-8 in the semis.

Thompson and Chambers reached the final by beating Dave Thomas and June Johnson.

Home bowlers Linda Armstrong and Julie Tams won the ladies pairs trophy. They beat Corinne Franks and Karen Day in the semis 21-13 and Val Bradshaw and Lyn Dye 21-12 in the final.

Bradshaw and Dye beat Maureen Chambers and Janette Brain 21-18 in the semis.

In the gents pairs, father and son Mike and Darryl Harrap won their first trophy by overcoming Dennis Dobson and George Bradbury 21-6 in the semis and then edging out Ron Owen and Peter Kendall 21-19 in a hard-fought final.

Owen and Kendall beat Mark Brain and Tony Chambers 21-14 in the semis.

The finals day was sponsored by McTigues funeral directors.

Unclaimed raffle prizes were 1342, 1214, 1178, 1215. Anyone wish those tickets should phone Pat on 01132863891.

Castleford Veterans handicap merit competition will be played at Valley Ridge BC next Tuesday (10am). The final is next Thursday (11am). Dress code applies. The entrants are:

K Curry, J Robshaw, B Smallwood, D Render, L Dye, T Hawkins, A Glenn, B Clarke, A Box, R Brown, J Lynch, F Cook, G Dodd, D Senior, M Smith, K Smith, D Ellis, K Jones, C Lynnch, D Dobson, G Bradbury, S Portman, I Lewis, D Johnson, J Lunnn, G Bickerdyke, S Bickerdyke, J Peacock.

Castleford veterans take on Sheffield tomorrow (Friday) in an inter-city competition match. The home leg is at Manston Park (10am).

Castleford and district’s Hospice Plate final between Pontefract A and Hawhill Park A or Allerton A will be played at Glasshoughton next Monday (6.30pm)

Glasshoughton A won Monday’s Hospice Cup final, beating last season’s winners Fryston 164-118 at Smirthwaite BC.

RESULTS (Glassshoughton names first): M Brain 21, D Harrap 6; S Waite 21, S Harrison 14; D Thomas 21, M Johnson 4; A Box 20, R Roberts 21; J Brain 18, D Baines 21; Rob Lloyd 21, M Harrap 13; Ryan Lloyd 21, C Hart 17; S Thompson 21, J Kerry 6.