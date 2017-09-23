Hat-trick of championship wins for all-conquering Glasshoughton

GLASSHOUGHTON have completed a clean sweep in Castleford and District Crown Green Bowling Association.

They have won Evening League Division One, the Pairs League and Saturday League Division One.

Ossett Flying Horse lifted the Ladies League title and Rothwell BC A won the Veterans League Premier title.

Latest placings:

EVENING LEAGUE

Division 1: Glasshoughton A played 20, won 18, points 3115; Smirthwaite A 20-16-2982; Pontefract A 20-13-2804; Castleford Town 20-10-2737; Savile Park A 19-14-2699; Pontefract B 20-9-2647; Allerton Bywater A 20-10-2633; Valley Gardens A 20-5-2603; Ferrybridge A 20-7-2555; Glasshoughton B 20-3-2412; Smirthwaite B 19-4-2325.

Division 2: Fryston 20-19-3092; Hawhill Park A 20-16-2969; Townville 20-9-2732; Ferrybridge B 20-10-2720; Hawhill Park B 20-6-2545; Allerton Bywater B 19-9-2484; Featherstone 19-8-2459; Pontefract C 18-10-2415; Queens Park B 18-11-2358; Savile Park B 20-4-2339; Valley Gardens B 20-4-2177.

PAIRS LEAGUE

Glasshoughton 20-19-1629; Allerton Bywater 19-17-1460; Featherstone 20-14-1420; Townville 19-12-1363; Hawhill Park 20-9-1349; Ferrybridge 20-9-1287; Queens Park 18-8-1193; Kippax 18-6-1152; Valley Ridge 19-5-1151; Methley 19-4-1092; Valley Gardens 20-3-1073.

SATURDAY LEAGUE

Division 1: Glasshoughton 14-13-2155; Castleford Town 14-10-2019; Ferrybridge A 14-9-1968; Allerton Bywater 14-5-1851; Fryston 14-6-1840; Pontefract A 13-6-1831; Savile Park 14-4-1742; Smirthwaite 13-2-1498.

Division 2: Pontefract B 15-12-2263; Ferrybridge B 16-9-2171; Featherstone 16-10-2162; Townville 15-7-2028; Valley Gardens (Pontefract) 16-0-1894.

VETERANS LEAGUE

Premier: Rothwell BC 22-18-2498; Pontefract A 22-13-2401; Queens Park A 22-15-2298; Valley Ridge A 22-10-2290; Cas Town A 22-12-2289; Smirthwaite A 22-10-2274; Ferrybridge A 22-11-2243; Tadcaster 22-8-2206; Garforth Rec A 22-9-2196; Garforth CC A 22-10-2180; Glasshoughton A 22-8-2160; Colton A 22-8-2050.

Section A: Magnet Sp 20-13-2150; Cas Tn B 20-13-2118; Savile Pk A 20-14-2106; Woodlesford A 20-13-2094; Allerton 20-10-2085; Sherburn A 20-10-2073; Hawhill Pk A 20-9-2016; Aberford A 20-4-1872; Townville 20- 8-1845; Kippax 19-6-1778; Pontefract B 19-9-1749.

Section B: Swillington A 20-17-2334; Glasshoughton B 20-17-2193; Valley Gardens A 20-9-2070; Rothwell Park B 20-10-2002; Ferrybridge B 20-8-1981; Smirthwaite B 20-6-1975; Methley 20-7-1949; Featherstone 19-9-1930; Rothwell Park A 19-9-1927; Colton B 20-9-1922; Manston Park 20-6-1873.

Section C: Rothwell BC B 22-20-2476; Garforth Rec B 22-15-2456; Garforth CC B 22-14-2396; Sherburn B 22-16-2345; Queens Pk B 22-7-2208; Hawhill Pk B 22-10-2190; Swillington B 22-10-2170; Valley Ridge B 22-9-2161; Savile Pk B 22-12-2134; Aberford B 22-8-2110; Woodlesford B 21-7-1957; Valley Gardens B 21-1-1708.

LADIES

Division 1: Ossett FS 16-15-1873; Cas Town 16-13-1841; Pontefract 16-4-1584; Garforth Rec 16-3-1371; Methley 16-3-1246.